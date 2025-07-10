DT
Home / Entertainment / SpongeBob sets sail for the silver screen

SpongeBob sets sail for the silver screen

Paramount, Nickelodeon unveil trailer for ‘The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants’, hitting Indian theatres this December
article_Author
Yathesht Pratiraj
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:03 PM Jul 10, 2025 IST
Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies, in association with Domain Entertainment and MRC, have unveiled the trailer for the upcoming animated feature, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.

The swashbuckling comedy-adventure is scheduled to release in Indian cinemas this December.

SpongeBob and his Bikini Bottom pals embark on their grandest cinematic escapade yet in this all-new deep-sea adventure. Eager to prove his courage to Mr Krabs and be seen as a “big guy”, SpongeBob sets off in pursuit of the Flying Dutchman – a ghostly pirate shrouded in mystery. What follows is a laugh-filled voyage through the uncharted depths of the ocean, diving into places no sponge has ventured before.

Based on the beloved animated series — SpongeBob SquarePants — created by Stephen Hillenburg, the film is helmed by director Derek Drymon.

The voice cast features series regulars Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Mr Lawrence, and welcomes guest stars George Lopez, Isis “Ice Spice” Gaston, Arturo Castro, Sherry Cola, with Regina Hall and Mark Hamill.

ARRR you ready?

