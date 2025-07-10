SpongeBob sets sail for the silver screen

Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies, in association with Domain Entertainment and MRC, have unveiled the trailer for the upcoming animated feature, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.

Advertisement

The swashbuckling comedy-adventure is scheduled to release in Indian cinemas this December.

SpongeBob and his Bikini Bottom pals embark on their grandest cinematic escapade yet in this all-new deep-sea adventure. Eager to prove his courage to Mr Krabs and be seen as a “big guy”, SpongeBob sets off in pursuit of the Flying Dutchman – a ghostly pirate shrouded in mystery. What follows is a laugh-filled voyage through the uncharted depths of the ocean, diving into places no sponge has ventured before.

Advertisement

Based on the beloved animated series — SpongeBob SquarePants — created by Stephen Hillenburg, the film is helmed by director Derek Drymon.

The voice cast features series regulars Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Mr Lawrence, and welcomes guest stars George Lopez, Isis “Ice Spice” Gaston, Arturo Castro, Sherry Cola, with Regina Hall and Mark Hamill.

Advertisement

ARRR you ready?