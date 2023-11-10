Spread the joy

Rajan Shahi says that, this Diwali, instead of gifting people, who are earning well and living a comfortable life, we must focus on the needy. He says that he has been doing so since the last two years.

“Diwali is a time when you want to spread joy and happiness. Over the last two years, I realised that there is no point giving gifts to people who already have so much. We spend so much money on Diwali, but what is the point of showering gifts where there is already so much in abundance. We should give people who don’t have much, so that their Diwali also becomes beautiful,” says Rajan

He adds, “So, what my mother, Deepa, and I have been doing is that we donate money and give our blessings to a charity. This can be one that helps the underprivileged or maybe one that helps animals in need. We tell people now, don’t send us gifts. We tell them if they want to do something, give it to a charity.”

