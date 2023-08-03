Spreading joy

Deepshikha Nagpal portrays the character of Satyavati Raichand in Star Bharat’s show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho. Deepshikha Nagpal often plays pranks on the sets.

Deepshikha says, “I always prefer a fun and positive work environment. Wherever I work, I make it a point to spread joy. Boredom is something I cannot tolerate. I keep playing pranks on everyone, especially Iqbal, and we indulge in friendly banter.”

She adds, “Moreover, they jokingly call my phone’s camera the ‘second unit’ on the sets because whenever I switch it on, it signals silence for Iqbal. Even I make memes of Iqbal and others having so much fun and laughter. Time flies when you’re enjoying yourself.”

