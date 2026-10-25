SRK, Amitabh Bachchan popular in Taiwan; their visit would make 'big news': Ambassador Mumin Chen

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have a fan following in Taiwan and whenever they visit the country to shoot a project, it would make for "big news", says Mumin Chen, Taiwan's representative to India and an ardent Indian movie buff.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing Taiwan Film Festival at Triveni Kala Sangam, Chen expressed a special wish for the future of Taiwan-India cinematic ties: to see Bollywood's biggest stars visit the island and potentially turn Taiwan into a filming destination for Indian cinema.

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"The most famous Indian movie stars, like Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, have never been to Taiwan. They have fans in Taiwan, and if there is any opportunity for them to come to Taiwan, it will make big news," the Ambassador said.

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Chen, who heads the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India, also expressed hope that Taiwanese and Indian stars would work together and Indian filmmakers would shoot movies in Taiwan, which offers both beautiful landscapes and modern cities.

Watching "Hero! Hito!", a documentary chronicling Taiwan's national baseball team's journey to winning a world championship, at a hall packed with Taiwanese and Indian audiences, the Ambassador noted that Indian cinema's appeal extends well beyond India.

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He said Taiwanese people are increasingly watching Bollywood films through Netflix and other online streaming platforms.

"India is a very big movie-producing country, and Indian movies are not just entertainment but also very, very famous, not just in India but outside. I hope that in the future, we will have some Taiwan-India cooperation to make movies," Chen said.

He found it difficult to pick his favourite Bollywood movie from the many he has watched — and continues to watch more every week.

"Many Taiwanese who have come here to see the films are actually fans of Indian culture. They learn Indian art and dance, and today they are here," he said, adding that Taiwanese people's interest today is not confined to watching Indian films alone.

Talking about the festival, which is showcasing six films this year, including award-winning titles such as "Dear Tenant" and "Alifu", Chen said the broader aim was to give Indian audiences a glimpse of Taiwan and "what is inside the Taiwanese people's heart".

"If I talk about 'Hero! Hito!', it is a movie about sport. The good thing is that even if you are not a sports fan, even if you don't know about baseball, you can watch this movie and feel that Taiwanese people really like their national sport and national team.

"And this is the spirit of Taiwan that I think we want to bring to audiences in India: to know more about Taiwan and what is inside the Taiwanese people's heart," he concluded.

Besides the national capital, which has traditionally hosted the festival in previous years, the Taiwan Film Festival for the first time will travel to Mumbai on October 31 this year.

The Delhi chapter will conclude on October 25.