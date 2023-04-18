SRK gets emotional on IPL debut of Sachin Tendulkar's son

ANI

How time flies! Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar made his debut for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, and since then the young player has been receiving best wishes from people across different fraternities.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who co-owns KKR, also penned a beautiful message for the Junior Tendulkar.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “As competitive as this IPL may be... but when you see a friend’s son #ArjunTendulkar take the field it is a matter of such happiness and joy. Wish Arjun all the best and @sachin_rtwhat a proud moment!! Wow.”