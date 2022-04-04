SRK, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar meet Minister of Culture of Saudi Arabia

Shah Rukh Khan is back in Mumbai from Spain after wrapping up a schedule of Pathaan. The actor hosted Mohammed Al Turki, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival, at his home Mannat recently. Taking to Instagram on April 2, Al Turki shared a picture featuring him and SRK. Sharing the photo, Al Turki captioned the post, “Ramadan greetings from India with my brother @iamsrk.”

SRK also posed with Bader bin Farhan Alsaud, Minister of Culture of Saudi Arabia. Taking to his Instagram, the minister shared pictures with Shah Rukh, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. However, it is not clear if these pictures are also from SRK’s get together at Mannat. Sharing the pictures, Alsaud mentioned he was delighted to meet the Bollywood stars where they discussed films and had insightful conversations.