SRK, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar meet Minister of Culture of Saudi Arabia

Shah Rukh Khan is back in Mumbai from Spain after wrapping up a schedule of Pathaan. The actor hosted Mohammed Al Turki, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival, at his home Mannat recently. Taking to Instagram on April 2, Al Turki shared a picture featuring him and SRK. Sharing the photo, Al Turki captioned the post, “Ramadan greetings from India with my brother @iamsrk.”
SRK also posed with Bader bin Farhan Alsaud, Minister of Culture of Saudi Arabia. Taking to his Instagram, the minister shared pictures with Shah Rukh, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. However, it is not clear if these pictures are also from SRK’s get together at Mannat. Sharing the pictures, Alsaud mentioned he was delighted to meet the Bollywood stars where they discussed films and had insightful conversations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing as Imran Khan fights to stay on as Prime Minister
The court has ordered all parties not to take any 'unconstit...
Sri Lanka Cabinet resigns with immediate effect, protesters defy curfew
The country faces its worst economic crisis of all time
In Ukraine, body with hands tied, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered on Kyiv’s street
410 civilians bodied were found in Kyiv-area towns that were...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 8.40 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre