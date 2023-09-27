SRK-starrer Jawan creates a tizzy as it rakes in Rs 1000 cr worldwide

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release Jawan has finally crossed the Rs 1,000-crore benchmark worldwide in just 19 days of its release. The film, on September 25, surpassed SRK’s another 2023 blockbuster Pathaan at the box-office collection in India.
On Monday, Red Chillies Production took to Instagram, where they uploaded a clip featuring Shah Rukh Khan in his film’s dual avatar. It had “Rs 1004.92 cr worldwide GBOC,” written on it. For the caption, it reads, “History in the making ft. Jawan! Have you watched it yet? Go book your tickets now! Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday took to Twitter, where he mentioned that Jawan is all set to surpass the collections of Gadar 2 and Pathaan. Jawan also features Sanya Malhotra,Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone.
