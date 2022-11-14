SRK wasn’t asked to pay penalty at Mumbai airport

There were reports that Shah Rukh Khan was stopped at Mumbai Airport along with his team. The reports suggested that SRK was asked to pay a penalty of Rs 6.83 lakh for carrying high-end cases of watches worth Rs 18 lakh. But in a statement issued by a senior customs officer, it was clarified that SRK was neither stopped nor penalised. It read, “Shah Rukh Khan and his team were asked to pay duty for goods they were carrying. There was no penalty or interception as is being reported by the media. Everything being said on social media with regards to this case is a factual mismatch.”