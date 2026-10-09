SRK wears an era, a memory, a nation’s affection: Designer Anjali Phougat on the superstar’s timeless style

Shah Rukh Khan has spent decades being celebrated not just for his films but also for the effortless charm and presence he brings to everything he wears. For fashion designer Anjali Phougat, however, his style goes far beyond clothes. “Style is not what you wear. Style is what the room feels when you enter it,” she says.

That, she believes, is exactly what makes Shah Rukh different. His appeal cannot simply be recreated by putting him in an expensive suit or recreating one of his popular looks. “Shah Rukh Khan does not wear clothes. He wears an era, a memory, a nation's affection,” she says. For her, the clothes are only one part of the picture. The personality behind them is what makes the look work. “The garment is only the frame; his energy is the portrait,” she says.

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That is also why she does not believe another actor could simply replicate Shah Rukh's style by copying his wardrobe. “You can copy the suit, but you cannot copy the soul inside it,” she says.

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When it comes to the silhouette she would choose for him, Anjali has a clear favourite. For her, nothing works quite as well on Shah Rukh as a bandhgala. “I look at the line of the shoulder and the honesty of the fabric. And on him, nothing beats the bandhgala,” she says.

Among Shah Rukh's many on-screen looks, one film stands out immediately for her: Devdas.

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“Devdas,” she says, adding, “In one film he wore grief in unstitched white and celebration in hand-embroidered gold.”