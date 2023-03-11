SRK's action sequence from Jawan leaked, fans call it Pathaan ka baap

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s action sequence reportedly from the upcoming film Jawan has been leaked online and has created a tizzy on social media.

The short clip of about five to six seconds shows, the Pathaan star in short hair and light beard fighting with goons with a belt while holding a cigar in his mouth. The video is in slow motion.

The clip is currently being removed for violating Red Chillies copyright. However, the hashtag #Jawan is trending on Twitter with many still posting the video.

Fans can’t keep calm as they are seen tweeting about the clip. One wrote: “Current situation in twitter... after clip hype of #Jawan is unpredicted. Just imagine when teaser or trailer will come.” Another commented: #Pathaan to sirf trailer tha#Jawan full monster hai #Atlee Anna mass SRK+Ciggy+short hair+mid beard+belt fight + #Anirudh bgm =Goosebumps Tsunami aane wali hai Theatre me fir se ?? #ShahRukhKhan?? Blue Shirt Pant me jach rhe ho aaye.” “One leaked video and social media got shaken. Hype is real,” said another. “#Jawan Action Leaks Bhai Yeh Toh #Pathaan Ka Baap Nikla #Atlee Anna Thank You For Making This MasterPiece,” wrote another.

Jawan is directed by Atlee.—IANS