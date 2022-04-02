Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam prays for Kolkata Knight Riders with fingers crossed during IPL match, pic viral

Chandigarh, April 2
Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday night won the IPL 2022 match chasing 138 runs in less than 15 overs against Punjab Kings.
It was KKR's second win in three games while Punjab suffered their first loss of the season after the win over RCB.
During their IPL match, Shah Rukh Khan's children Suhana and Aryan Khan were seen clicking selfie, while AbRam had crossed fingers. All of them were seen screaming with joy as KKR won the match.
Just look at their happiness. AbRam totally reminds me of Shah Rukh Khan celebration @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/JxdyMfwWCp— Maha.. (@MahaSRK1) April 1, 2022
The way he is happy about KKR! @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/mkFcZjyAcs— Maha.. (@MahaSRK1) April 1, 2022
Family @iamsrk ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ru9GkrENlW— Maha.. (@MahaSRK1) April 1, 2022
Selfie of the season @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/S0KKHpOJ09— Nishah Ali. (@iamNishah) April 1, 2022
Suhana took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of AbRam, writing, "Think it worked."
Shah Rukh Khan too was overjoyed to see Andre Russell putting on a spectacle show during the match.
The team owner wrote: “Welcome back my friend @Russell12A so long since saw the ball fly so high!!! It takes a life of its own when U hit it Man! And @y_umesh wow! To @ShreyasIyer15 & team well done.Have a happy nite boys.”
Welcome back my friend @Russell12A so long since saw the ball fly so high!!! It takes a life of its own when U hit it Man! And @y_umesh wow! To @ShreyasIyer15 & team well done.Have a happy nite boys.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 1, 2022
