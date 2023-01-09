Singer Ranjit Bawa's PA Deputy Vohra dies in road accident in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 9

The intense fog in Jalandhar has claimed another life in a gruesome car accident. Deputy Vohra (41), the personal assistant of Punjabi singer Ranjit Bawa died in an accident at the Lidhran bridge late last night. The accident took place on the Jalandhar-Amritsar highway between 11 to 11.30 pm on Sunday night, when Deputy Vohra's car rammed into some big stones meant for highway construction, placed on the roadside.

Vohra whose birthday was on Saturday, died just a day after his birthday.

As per the police, Vohra's car was on a considerable speed when the accident happened. The impact of the accident was such that his Brezza Vistara car (PB06-AH-1014) was completely crushed. Vohra was alone in the car when the accident happened.

Notably, while the fog intensified in Jalandhar after 10.30 pm last night, the intense fog affected visibility until 11 am this morning - after which it began thinning. At the time of Vohra's accident, the fog had considerably affected visibility on the highway.

Deputy Vohra was returning home in Batala from a show in Khanna when the accident happened.

Investigating officer, Maqsudan police station said, "The accident occured in the night on the Jalandhar-Amritsar highway when the car rammed into some stones placed on the wayside and got out of control. Vohra was driving the vehicle and was alone in the car. The car was at a considerable speed due to which the the vehicle could not be controlled."

While Vohra's body was sent to the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, for post mortem, the police said his body would be handed to his family in an hour.

While police had informed his family, who reached Jalandhar after the accident, singer Ranjit Bawa also reached the city, after the incident.

The singer paid tribute to Deputy Vohra on Instagram:

Rajan Vohra, Deputy Vohra's brother, said, "My brother just talked to me at 10.30 pm that he was in Jalandhar and was coming back to Batala and the next thing we heard was that his car had met with an accident. The accident happened due to fog. He had got a show started at Khanna, after which he was returning home, as his wife wasn't well."

