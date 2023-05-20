Ssudeep Sahir, who was last seen in Tere Yaar Hoon Main on Sony Sab TV, talks about his journey...

What kinds of roles are you looking to play in the future?

I’ve played the good boy in all the shows I’ve done till now. Honestly, I would love to play a character with a shade of grey. I feel it’s more challenging to play a part like that, as it keeps you on your toes.

Any character that you played and felt a strong connection with?

I’d definitely have to say Rajeev Bansal from Tera Yaar Hoon Main. He was a fabulous character, so well thought of by Shashi ji. Moreover, the show was about the father-son equation and how a father wants to be his son’s best friend. Since I am a father, I share a beautiful friendship with my son, Arwaann. I could feel for Rajeev Bansal and his desire to be close to his son.

How do you use social media to connect with your fans?

Social media has become a crucial part of the industry. It’s great to connect with the fans via live sessions. I try to be active on Instagram as much as I can, but, honestly, I’m not very good at it.

Is there any specific method that you follow to get into the skin of a character?

You need to be really connected to the character and the journey. Once you do that, performing any scene becomes easier. I pick up character traits from the people I’ve observed and try to incorporate them in my acting. The idea is to add your bits to the character and blend into it.

What advice would you give to someone who is starting a career in the entertainment industry?

I would say be true to your craft. If you’re good at your job, nothing can stop you. But be ready for the highs and the lows; be patient; and remember that what’s meant for you will come to you.

How do you balance your personal and professional lives?

Work is important, but so is family. Money will come, but we cannot turn the clock back. I try to take a day off every week, so that I can spend that day with my wife and son. I make sure I take breaks. It could be just a couple of days off, but it’s important to spend that time with family. When the show wraps up, I just take off with my family for a month-long break.

How do you see the entertainment industry evolving in the future?

The Indian entertainment industry has slowly made its mark on the global stage too, which is very encouraging. Barriers to regional films and shows are also breaking down as more people are able to view the content. I hope that such growth continues and that, in the future, we can reach a wider audience.