Stage set for Miss World 2025 Grand Finale in Hyderabad on May 31

The much-anticipated Grand Finale of the 72nd Miss World pageant is set to dazzle at the HITEX Exhibition Centre here on Saturday evening.

After about a month of vibrant events, including exploration of tourist destinations in Telangana, cultural immersion and purpose-driven activities, 108 contestants from around the world will vie for the coveted Miss World crown in a celebration of beauty, purpose, and unity.

The Grand Finale will be hosted by Stephanie del Valle (Miss World 2016) alongside acclaimed Indian presenter Sachiin Kumbhar. Adding to the glamour, Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter are slated to deliver captivating performances.

The panel of judges includes actor and renowned humanitarian Sonu Sood, who will receive the prestigious Miss World Humanitarian Award.

He will be joined by Sudha Reddy, who recently hosted the Beauty With a Purpose Gala Dinner and Caryna Turrell, Miss England 2014, a public health physician, philanthropist, investor, and Fellow at the University of Cambridge.

Presiding over the jury and announcing the winner will be Julia Morley CBE, Chairwoman of Miss World.

Manushi Chhillar, Miss World 2017 and Bollywood actress, will also make a special appearance.

As per the Miss World Selection format, the 108 contestants will first be presented to the world, setting the stage for an exciting competition.

From there, ten semifinalists from each continental region (Americas and Caribbean, Africa, Europe, Asia and Oceania) will advance to the quarterfinals, a total of 40 delegates.

Several contestants have already advanced to the quarterfinals by winning fast-track challenges.

They include (from) Americas and Caribbean—Anna-Lise Nanton, Trinidad & Tobago (Head to Head Challenge), Aurélie Joachim, Martinique (Top Model), Valeria Pérez, Puerto Rico (Beauty With a Purpose), Mayra Delgado, Dominican Republic (Multimedia Award).

Africa—Faith Bwalya, Zambia (Head to Head Challenge), Selma Kamanya, Namibia (Top Model), Natasha Nyonyozi, Uganda (Beauty With a Purpose), Princesse Issie, Cameroon (Multimedia Award).

Europe—Eliise Randmaa, Estonia (Sports Challenge), Millie-Mae Adams, Wales (Head to Head and Beauty With a Purpose), Jasmine Gerhardt, Ireland (Top Model), Andrea Nikolic, Montenegro (Multimedia Award).

Asia & Oceania—Monica Kezia Sembiring, Indonesia (Talent and Beauty With a Purpose), Idil Bilgen, Türkiye (Head to Head Challenge), Nandini Gupta, India (Top Model), Opal Suchata, Thailand (Multimedia Award).

The remaining semifinalists were selected by a panel of judges following personal interviews and will be revealed during the final show, a statement from the organisers said on Friday.

From 10 quarterfinalists in each continent, the group will be narrowed down to a Top 5, then to Top 2, and finally to 4 continental winners, who will answer a final question before the new Miss World is elected.

The Grand Finale will conclude with the crowning of the new Miss World by the reigning titleholder, Krystyna Pyszková, the 71st Miss World, who was crowned last year in Mumbai.

The Miss World 2025 pageant kicked off with a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on May 10.

Leveraging the event, the Telangana government devised an elaborate action plan to showcase the state as a hub of tourism and investment.

As part of this vision, the contestants toured major attractions across the state, including the iconic Charminar here, UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district, famous Narasimha temple in Yadagirigutta and a 700-year-old Banyan tree in neighbouring Mahabubnagar district and also a social welfare school of Telangana government, among others.