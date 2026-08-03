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Home / Entertainment / Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra cancels shows amid opposition from Hindutva activists

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra cancels shows amid opposition from Hindutva activists

Visits the Whitefield police station on Sunday and informs the authorities that he will not go ahead with his scheduled shows

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PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 10:06 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Kunal Kamra. File photo
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Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has cancelled his scheduled shows in Whitefield here following strong opposition from Hindutva activists, police said on Monday.

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He visited the Whitefield police station on Sunday and informed the authorities that he would not go ahead with his scheduled shows, they said.

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"He (Kamra) came to the police station and informed that he has decided to cancel the event scheduled in Whitefield due to the opposition by Hindutva activists," a senior police officer said.

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The development comes after the Hindu Rashtra Samanvaya Samiti recently submitted a petition to Bengaluru Police to cancel Kamra's stand-up performance scheduled for August 3 at URU Whitefield, citing threats to law and order and religious harmony.

They contended that Kamra had disrespected Hindu deities.

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Kamra in a post on 'X' said the shows for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday were shifted to a venue in Koramangala.

He also informed that BookMyShow platform would process the refund for tickets purchased for the Whitefield shows and requested them to book shows for the Koramangala venue, which had limited seating options.

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