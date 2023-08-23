Star Bharat is all set to captivate its audience with a crime-based show that promises to raise awareness and entertain in equal measure. Discussions are underway among creators regarding the hosting of the show by prominent figures, including renowned Bollywood actors Rahul Dev and Shefali Shah. However, official confirmations about these names are yet to be made.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is all set for touchdown on moon
The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan...
Indian diaspora in US eagerly awaits Chandrayaan-3's moon landing, says it will propel India to be global leader in space tech
ISRO’s ambitious third moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander M...
17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram
Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 work...
Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Education Minister Harjot Bains announced this