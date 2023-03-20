Star kids Nirvan Khan, Rysa Panday, Mahikaa Rampal and Naomika Saran party hard; check out their pics

ANI
Mumbai, March 20
Before we busy ourselves with daily chores of another mundane week, let's take a look at how the star kids of Bollywood partied hard over the weekend .
Sohail Khan and his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh's elder son Nirvan Khan, Ananya Panday's sister Rysa, Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa and Twinkle Khanna's niece Naomika Saran partied hard recently. Want some proof?
The common friend of those star kids and the recent favourite of the paps, Orhan Awatramani (Orry) took to his Instagram to post the happening pictures from the party.
Nirvan sported a sea-green jacket for the occasion. The nephew of Salman Khan is reportedly working as an assistant director for Salman Khan's upcoming 'Tiger 3.' Mahikaa sported a black spaghetti top with baggy jeans. Rysa was dressed in a shiny top and jeans, while Naomika was seen in a black bralette top.
