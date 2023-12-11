Star power

PTI

Hollywood stars Charlize Theron and Daniel Craig are set to star together in the upcoming movie Two For The Money. Justin Lin, the director of multiple Fast & Furious movies, will direct the project, which has been acquired by Apple Studios after a bidding war.

In Two For The Money, Theron and Craig will essay the roles of thieves whose relationship spans the course of three big jobs. The movie is based on an original idea by Lin and Dan Mazeau. The project will be produced by Lin’s Perfect Storm Entertainment, Theron’s Denver & Delilah banner, and Jeff Kirschebaum and Joe Roth’s RK Films. Apple Studios will serve as the studio.