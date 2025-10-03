Starry night

The star power at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai was very evident on Wednesday evening as Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra attended Bulgari’s first-ever Indian exhibition, Serpenti Infinito. PeeCee, who is in India to inaugurate Bulgari’s first Indian exhibition, made a glamorous appearance, opting to wear a stunning white gown with a fitted bodice and a dramatic train. She styled her hair in a sleek bun. On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the action thriller Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She also has SS Rajamouli’s project coming up next.

The evening also saw appearances by Triptii Dimri, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shobhaa De, Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Masaba Gupta.

