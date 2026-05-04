Stars beat the heat, raise climate alarm

With summers getting harsher each year, actors are not just adapting their routines but also reflecting on the bigger picture—climate change. From simple cooling habits to conscious living, they share how small steps can make a meaningful difference.

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Aam panna & kokum

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CHAITALI KOHLI

To manage Mumbai's intense humidity, the strategy is to align with the season through heavy hydration relying on coconut water, aam panna and kokum sherbet alongside early morning swims and breathable cottons. However, there is an unsettling shift as the heat becomes harsher and seasonal rhythms feel increasingly blurred and exhausted. This unpredictability in nature serves as a warning of a deep ecological imbalance caused by pushing environmental boundaries. Addressing this requires a shift from awareness to consistent, conscious action and sustainable choices. While individual efforts may seem small, collective consistency is what will ultimately shape a more balanced future.

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Sattu for summer

SHUBHANGI ATRE

Managing extreme heat requires constant hydration through natural coolers like coconut water, watermelon and sattu mixed with cumin and lemon. Traditional wisdom, such as carrying an onion to prevent heatstroke and wearing skin-friendly fabrics, remains essential as temperatures frequently cross 40°C. However, the drastic shifts in climate and rising global warming are deeply concerning, signaling an urgent need to stop polluting rivers and cutting trees. To protect future generations, every citizen must take responsibility by planting trees and reducing plastic waste.

Nariyal paani helps

AISHWARYA RAJ BHAKUNI

To manage the physical demands of outdoor shoots in increasingly harsh summers, staying hydrated with traditional drinks like shikanji, lassi and nariyal paani is essential for maintaining energy. A balanced routine involves starting work early, wearing breathable fabrics, and using sunscreen, while allowing the body to recover in air-conditioned spaces post-wrap. The intensity and unpredictability of current heatwaves serve as a clear warning sign of rapid climate change, as evidenced by unusual global weather patterns. Addressing this requires a shift toward mindful daily habits, such as conserving water and electricity and reducing plastic use.

Stay indoors

PARLEEN GILL

Managing extreme heat is best handled through simplicity, focusing on natural hydration with nariyal paani, lassi, and nimbu paani while avoiding heavy or sugary drinks. A practical summer routine involves staying indoors during peak hours, eating light meals, and wearing light-coloured cottons to maintain energy. However, summers have become noticeably harsher due to the rapid expansion of concrete jungles and the loss of green spaces. This environmental damage, compounded by reckless construction and encroachment in sensitive areas like the Himalayas, signals a looming collapse if not addressed. To combat this, a partnership between citizens and leaders is vital; incentivizing actions like planting and maintaining trees through tax benefits or active encouragement could create a massive collective impact on the environment.

Wear linens

SHIVANGI VERMA

To manage extreme heat, the strategy is built on light, cooling nutrition, think curd rice, watermelons, and salads, paired with consistent hydration from mint-infused water, chaas, and aam panna. Practical lifestyle adjustments like wearing breathable linens, using blackout curtains, and finishing errands early are essential as summers become longer and more "stinging." This intensifying heat and unpredictable global weather, such as unseasonal snowfall, are clear warnings that climate change is no longer a distant threat. Addressing this requires a collective shift in our habits reducing plastic, conserving energy, and planting trees.

Hydrating well

ADRIJA ROY

I prioritise my body's needs, focusing on simple home-cooked meals, consistent hydration with water, and traditional drinks like chaas and nimbu paani. Recognizing that I doesn't function well in extreme temperatures, I have adapted my routine to slow down, finishing important work early to avoid the draining afternoon sun. Small, mindful actions like reducing plastic use and conserving water are crucial steps toward addressing this growing environmental imbalance.

All for ABC juice

Rinhee Suberwal

I keep myself hydrated and drink ABC juice (Apple, Beetroot and Carrot juice). I drink lemon water daily. I talk less, meditate more. I keep myself cool and calm. One can drink shinkaji and even kokam sharbat. Global warming is a reality.

Desi coolers

NEHA HARSORA

To manage the heat and high humidity, I go for coconut water, curd and watermelon paired with traditional "desi" coolers like chaas and aam panna. A summer routine involves working out early to avoid the peak sun, opting for breezy linen or cotton fabrics, and using simple home cooling techniques like drawing curtains and adding balcony greenery. The lengthening and intensifying summer seasons, alongside surreal events like unseasonal snowfall, are clear markers that climate change is an immediate reality rather than a future threat. Addressing this requires a collective shift toward sustainability, where individual choices like reducing plastic and conserving energy set the trends needed to protect our planet.