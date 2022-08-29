Stars celebrate five-year milestone of a leading production house

Applause Entertainment is known for several hit shows such as Hostages, Criminal Justice, Your Honor, The Office and more.
The production house recently completed five years of entertainment and the milestone called for a celebration. An evening full of applause and starlight was hosted in Mumbai on August 27.
Several notable actors, filmmakers and crew members were seen at the bash.
The evening’s star-studded line-up included Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Kapil Sharma, Hansal Mehta, Nikhil Dwivedi, Elli AvrRam, Mukesh Chhabra, Ileana D’Cruz, Pankaj Tripathi, Kriti Kulhari, Waluscha De Sousa, Pankaj Kapoor, Nandita Das, Divya Dutta and others.
The evening was enthralled with live musical performance by music composer and singer Benny Dayal, who mesmerised the house with a mash-up of peppy Bollywood covers. Further seized the stage was DJ Ganesh who set the console on fire! The cherry on the cake was an impromptu flash-mob that added to the festive spirit and got the guests to groove and dance.
