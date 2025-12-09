Stars shine at Lifestyle Asia Awards 2025

The Lifestyle Asia Awards 2025 lit up the red carpet with star power and style as celebrities gathered to honour the LSA 50 Icons —individuals who’ve made standout contributions to entertainment, food, music, and more. The Sunday evening in Mumbai, blended glamour with style. amongst those who graced the occasion Nitanshi Goel, Saba Azad, Urvashi Rautela, Palak Tiwari, Rasika Dugal, Raghav Juyal, Ali Fazal, Aditi Rao Hydari and Dino Morea.

