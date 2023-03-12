Stars shine at South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars event

South Asian Excellence at the Oscars event was held at Los Angeles on March 10, where stars gathered at Paramount Studios to honour nominees from the likes of RRR, All That Breathes, The Elephant Whisperers and Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The night was hosted by Priyanka Chopra and Anjula Acharia, with co-chairs Malala Yousafzai, Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Kal Penn, Aziz Ansari, Bela Bajaria, Radhika Jones, Joseph Patel, Shruti Ganguly and Anita Chatterjee.

Mindy Kaling (R) with guests

Other stars in attendance included Guneet Monga, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Preity Zinta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nick Jonas, Hannah Simone, Freida Pinto, Aasif Mandvi, and others.

Nick Jonas’ younger brother Frankie Jonas and his girlfriend Anna Olson also attended the event. Singer Ali Sethi not only attended the event, but also seemed to have had a ball performing among his peers.

Priyanka Chopra and Ram Charan

At the event, Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a glittery white outfit by Falguni Shane Peacock. Embellished with silver embroidery and feather details, she flaunted her svelte frame in this head-turning body-hugging ensemble.

Pay parity for Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra admitted that for the first time in her 22-old-career, she had pay parity when she shot Citadel, during her conversation with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke at the inauguration of the South by Southwest Film Festival.

The actor put forward her version with a bit of scepticism. “I might get into trouble for (saying this), depends on who’s watching,” she said on Friday.

“I’ve been working in the entertainment industry for now 22 years, and I have done about almost 70-plus features and two TV shows,” she continued. “But when I did Citadel, it was the first time in my career that I had pay parity.” ANI

Friendship request

American actor Ike Barinholtz, who has appeared in films such as Disaster Movie, the Neighbors franchise and Suicide Squad, seems to be a big fan of Indian actor NTR Jr as he asked his friend and actress Mindy Kaling if the RRR actor asked about him.

Mindy, who was co-hosting a celebration of South Asian Oscar nominees, dropped a slew of pictures. In one image she is also seen posing with NTR Jr.

She captioned the image, “Last night I was honoured to co-host a celebration of South Asian Oscar nominees. Met so many new friends and hugged old ones, and was inspired by the talent all around me. Barinholtz took to the comments’ section and wrote: “Did Jr NTR ask about me? Would he want to possibly be friends with me?”— IANS