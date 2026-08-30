Start your engines! Tom Cruise returns as Cole Trickle, Anne Hathaway joins the ride

Tom Cruise is returning to the racetrack. At a special announcement at Daytona International Speedway, global superstar and Paramount Pictures confirmed that Cruise will return as NASCAR driver Cole Trickle and will be joined by Anne Hathaway who is set to play a team owner and engineer in the upcoming follow-up to the groundbreaking 1990 film that revolutionised cinema.

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Cruise will star and produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Tommy Harper. Jonathan Levine is set to direct from a script by Will Staples.

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Days Of Thunder will be filmed for IMAX and will release in premium large formats in theatres.

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Tom Cruise is a global cultural icon whose films have earned over $13 billion in worldwide box-office. A three-time Oscar nominee and producer of the Best Picture-nominated Top Gun: Maverick, he has for 46 years defined a career of iconic roles, from Risky Business and Jerry Maguire to the Mission: Impossible series. An accomplished aviator, stunt performer, and philanthropist, Cruise continues to push cinematic boundaries and champion the theatrical experience, with Digger from Alejandro G. Iñárritu up next.

Anne Hathaway is an Academy Award-winning actor and producer best known for Les Misérables, The Devil Wears Prada, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar, and Ocean’s Eight. Most recently, she starred in Mother Mary, reprised her iconic role in The Devil Wears Prada 2, reunited with Christopher Nolan for The Odyssey, and performed in The End of Oak Street opposite Ewan McGregor. Next, she acts in the title role in Verity, based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel.

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Watch the super talented actors come together on the big screen for the first time in Days of Thunder follow up.

Paramount Pictures will release it in June 2028.