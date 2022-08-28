Stebin launches new track

Stebin Ben is back with a new track called Jaana and the song has everything that a music lover would want it to have. The lyrics are by Jaani. With Jaana, both Stebin and Jaani have come together for the first time. Singer and performer Stebin Ben had been wanting to work with Jaani for a long time.

Stebin says, “The power of manifestation is real. I finally got an opportunity to work with Jaani. Every song is special for me.”