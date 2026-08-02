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Home / Entertainment / 'Stop adding fuel to fire': Kangana Ranaut calls out Hrithik Roshan for 'unreasonable comments'

'Stop adding fuel to fire': Kangana Ranaut calls out Hrithik Roshan for 'unreasonable comments'

Actor asks Roshan to condemn those trolling and harassing her in his name, as their long-running feud resurfaces

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:51 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Actors Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan. PTI/File photo
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Actor Kangana Ranaut slammed Hrithik Roshan for making “unreasonable comments” and called him out for encouraging online trolling.

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Roshan recently reacted to a post on Instagram, which read “We need to apologise to Hrithik Roshan”. The post was shared following Ranaut's recent remarks on student protests.

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The actor responded by stating people should not be swayed by online narratives and that he would wait for the right context and facts before taking any position.

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“My friend, siding with 'A' just cause you don't like 'B' anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society. I'll wait, for when the context to it is the right one, and motivated by facts. That would be fair. But then again, who cares anymore right," he wrote in the comment.

Re-sharing the article about his response on her Instagram story on Saturday, Ranaut said the actor should rather condemn all those who are harassing and bullying her using Roshan's name.

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“Dear Hrithik I am happy that you have found your perfect match, Saba Azad, and you both look great together, you are in a committed relationship and it doesn't suit you to tease a woman like this,” she wrote.

“Instead, you should condemn all those who are harassing and bullying me using your name, stop adding fuel to fire and embarrassing your partner, hope better sense prevails and you stop making unreasonable comments,” she added.

Roshan hasn't responded to the comments.

The feud between both the actors dates back to 2016 when both had a dispute over whether they shared a romantic relationship, escalating into legal battles, leaked emails, and periodic public clashes.

Ranaut claimed they were together for a brief period, with Roshan denying all the claims.

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