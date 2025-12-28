Stories beyond labels: Anuradha Marwah’s new novel captures universal struggles with wit, insight

Anuradha Marwah doesn’t believe in labels. The eminent author of four books, including the one that introduced the ‘campus genre’ of novels in English in India, has stayed true to her storytelling: realistic, relatable, witty and sharp in highlighting social impositions. As she notes, humour, empathy, anxiety over age or career, friendships and love do not come with gender-specific instructions.

Her latest novel, Aunties of Vasant Kunj, has struck a chord with both men and women. “I am often approached by men who have read my work and told me how they could relate to the circumstances and characters of my stories. I feel the subjects I explore are universal, deeply human,” said Marwah, a professor of English at Delhi University, who is currently in the United States for academic work.

Released in August, Aunties of Vasant Kunj traces the journey of three middle-aged women from South Delhi’s ‘almost-there’ posh colony, each struggling to carve out her own identity and space. Marwah depicts these women with humour and poignancy, capturing the chaos of their lives.

In her characters, Marwah shares glimpses of her own experiences and personal observations. “We all share so much with these women, the ‘aunties’. Often they are labelled homemakers, socialites, or judged for their opinions. But through my experiences, I know how women break through these constraints — resilient and strong,” she said.

Writing for over three decades as a playwright, poet and academician, Marwah’s first novel, The Higher Education of Geetika Mehendiratta, has been re-published by Rupa Publications. The coming-of-age story, in which a young woman leaves home for higher education — equating it to freedom, self-realisation and control — was praised for its progressive themes and portrayal of modern India through a feminine lens.

“It is still so relevant — the story, the character, their circumstances. Like the protagonist, many women today still see education in a big city as an escape from the clutches of patriarchy and family pressures. The current generation is still grappling with issues of power, independence and finding their own space,” she said.