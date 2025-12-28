DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Stories beyond labels: Anuradha Marwah’s new novel captures universal struggles with wit, insight

Stories beyond labels: Anuradha Marwah’s new novel captures universal struggles with wit, insight

article_Author
Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:47 AM Dec 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Anuradha Marwah doesn’t believe in labels. The eminent author of four books, including the one that introduced the ‘campus genre’ of novels in English in India, has stayed true to her storytelling: realistic, relatable, witty and sharp in highlighting social impositions. As she notes, humour, empathy, anxiety over age or career, friendships and love do not come with gender-specific instructions.

Advertisement

Her latest novel, Aunties of Vasant Kunj, has struck a chord with both men and women. “I am often approached by men who have read my work and told me how they could relate to the circumstances and characters of my stories. I feel the subjects I explore are universal, deeply human,” said Marwah, a professor of English at Delhi University, who is currently in the United States for academic work.

Advertisement

Released in August, Aunties of Vasant Kunj traces the journey of three middle-aged women from South Delhi’s ‘almost-there’ posh colony, each struggling to carve out her own identity and space. Marwah depicts these women with humour and poignancy, capturing the chaos of their lives.

Advertisement

In her characters, Marwah shares glimpses of her own experiences and personal observations. “We all share so much with these women, the ‘aunties’. Often they are labelled homemakers, socialites, or judged for their opinions. But through my experiences, I know how women break through these constraints — resilient and strong,” she said.

Writing for over three decades as a playwright, poet and academician, Marwah’s first novel, The Higher Education of Geetika Mehendiratta, has been re-published by Rupa Publications. The coming-of-age story, in which a young woman leaves home for higher education — equating it to freedom, self-realisation and control — was praised for its progressive themes and portrayal of modern India through a feminine lens.

Advertisement

“It is still so relevant — the story, the character, their circumstances. Like the protagonist, many women today still see education in a big city as an escape from the clutches of patriarchy and family pressures. The current generation is still grappling with issues of power, independence and finding their own space,” she said.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts