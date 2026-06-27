'Stranger Things' stars Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour reunite for Netflix spy drama

"Stranger Things" co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour are set to reunite for a new untitled spy drama series for Netflix, the streaming platform has announced.

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The project, which comes from independent studio A24 and "Adolescence" writer Jack Thorne, has received a straight-to-series order from the streamer.

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Thorne will write and executive produce the series, while Brown and Harbour will also serve as executive producers in addition to starring in the show, according to a press release.

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In the new show, Harbour will play Matt Wolfe, a disgraced FBI agent-turned-security expert who is forced back into the world he left behind after his estranged daughter Rebecca, portrayed by Brown, disappears during an FBI mission.

"Rebecca, now an FBI agent determined to follow in her father's footsteps, vanishes while on assignment, prompting Wolfe to investigate a field that has changed significantly since his departure," read the official logline.

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Jinny Howe, Netflix's Head of Scripted Series for the US and Canada, said she was excited to reunite with the creative team.

"We are delighted to bring this spy drama to life with an extraordinary group of talent we've been fortunate to collaborate with before. Jack Thorne's ability to find the deeply human story inside a thriller is unmatched, and watching Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite -- this time as estranged father and daughter on opposite sides of a crisis -- is something audiences are going to love," Howe said.

Brown and Harbour previously played Eleven and Jim Hopper, the adoptive father-daughter duo, in Netflix's hit sci-fi series "Stranger Things". The show concluded with its fifth season in December last year.

Brown's husband Jake Bongiovi and Robert Brown will executive produce the project for PCMA Productions, alongside Joe Hipps and Patrick McDonald for Cut To and KC Wenson for Bravo Axolotl.

The series marks Thorne's latest collaboration with Netflix following "Adolescence", which became one of the streamer's most-watched English-language series, and his adaptation of William Golding's classic novel "Lord of the Flies".