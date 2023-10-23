Strong character

In the show Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan, actress Aastha Sharma gets to portray a wide range of emotions. Aastha says, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to play Neerja, a character with a wide range of emotions. Initially, she was innocent, but as she confronted harsh realities, she becomes rebellious and takes a stand against Didun. Portraying Neerja has been an inspiring journey for me, and I hope our viewers, especially the female audience, will find inspiration in Neerja’s character as she grows stronger. I hope they learn to take a stand for themselves, support each other, and emerge as strong as Neerja. I’m thrilled about the transformation my character is going to experience.”