Struggle & success

Amazon miniTV is set to bring a young adult drama called Half CA, which focuses on the intricacies of cracking the chartered accountancy exam. Created by TVF, the trailer gives a glimpse into the hardships faced by students aspiring to become CAs. It features Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi and Prit Kamani, among others. The series will start streaming from July 26.

Actor Ahsaas says, “Half CA has been an amazing journey for both me and my character Archi, from hustling her way in this ambitious world to climbing the ladder and becoming a CA. The series gives a unique perspective on the lives of students as they confront hardships and navigate adulthood while dealing with family and peer pressure.”

Prit adds, “Revolving around the lives of CA aspirants and challenges they face, the story is a personal one, since my brother is a CA. Coming from a commerce background, I have seen what a nerve-wracking experience it is to prepare for this exam. My character in the show is a homage to my college life.”

