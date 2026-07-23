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Home / Entertainment / Students deserve confidence in the system: Arjun Bijlani on the NEET protest

Students deserve confidence in the system: Arjun Bijlani on the NEET protest

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 11:30 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Arjun Bijlani
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Actor Arjun Bijlani believes that the concerns raised by students over the ongoing NEET protests deserve to be addressed with sincerity, transparency and open communication.

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According to him, the issue is not just about an examination but about protecting the faith that millions of students place in the education system.

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Sharing his thoughts, Arjun says, “If so many students have come forward to raise their voices, it is important that they are heard. Whenever there is even a possibility of something going wrong in such an important examination, it naturally creates anxiety and uncertainty among students and their families. The focus should now be on finding the truth and ensuring complete transparency.”

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He adds, “Preparing for an examination like NEET takes years of dedication, sacrifice and hard work. Students deserve to feel confident that their efforts will be judged fairly. No one should have to question whether their future has been affected because of circumstances beyond their control.”

At the same time, Arjun expresses concern over the violence witnessed during the protests. “It was disheartening to see that both police personnel and some students were hurt during the protests. While people have every right to express their concerns, I sincerely hope such situations remain peaceful. Dialogue and understanding will always lead to better solutions than confrontation.”

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Arjun also believes that the situation should be handled through constructive dialogue. “The best way forward is through honest communication and timely action. Whatever decision is taken should be one that restores trust and gives students confidence in the system. They need assurance that their hard work truly matters.”

Speaking about the larger impact, he says, “These students will become the doctors, scientists and professionals who will shape our country’s future. Protecting their faith in the education system is not just important for them, it is important for all of us. I only hope that a fair solution is reached and that every deserving student feels justice has been done.”

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