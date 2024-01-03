‘Success means more work’

Ranaksh Rana says that while people feel that success makes one feel relaxed and in control, it is quite the opposite in reality. He adds that one needs to tread with caution after a successful break.

“The work picks up after a successful launch. To choose the right script, upgrade knowledge and skills, read, read, and read anything and everything. Success for the world is different but actually success brings more work and double the effort. People see success differently. If I can bring about a change in society through my art, I will be successful,” he says.

Talking about working in the entertainment industry as a career option, he says, “Cinema, as a field, has a lot of opportunities and potential. We have not even covered 10 per cent of the Indian population who go to theatres to watch the cinema. I think the field is open for talented artistes to capture — across different aspects of filmmaking.”

He adds, “Those who treat it as a secondary profession may find it difficult to succeed. Point is to not take it lightly. Research, practice, watching films, practice - it is a lifelong journey of learning and upgrading yourself. Like any other field, cinema and filmmaking is a serious business.”

Ask him what are the pros and cons of working in the industry and he says, “I have acted on 90+ plays and have been associated with the industry for a long time but only since 2020 have I pursued this as a full-time career. The pro of being in the entertainment industry is that there are unlimited opportunities of growth and you can live multiple lives in one life. You can truly empathise with different segments of society, and understand their reality, and their struggles. The con is that people come to the industry to try and not to actually work.”