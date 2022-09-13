 'Succession', 'Ted Lasso' top Emmys; 1st time winners shine : The Tribune India

'Succession', 'Ted Lasso' top Emmys; 1st time winners shine

Lee Jung-jae of 'Squid Game' became the first Asian to win the Emmy for best drama series acto

'Succession', 'Ted Lasso' top Emmys; 1st time winners shine

The cast of 'Succession' pose for a picture after it won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series, at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, U.S., September 12, 2022. REUTERS

Los Angeles, September 13

"Succession" and "Ted Lasso" topped the Emmy Awards on Monday, in a ceremony that touted the influence of TV and extended honors to "Squid Game" and winners who delivered messages of empowerment.

The evening's uplifting tone, as voiced especially by Zendaya, Lizzo and Sheryl Lee Ralph, was in contrast to the darkness that pervaded the storytelling of best drama series winner "Succession" and even comedy series victor "Ted Lasso".

"Thanks for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show," said Zendaya, claiming her second best drama actress award for "Euphoria," about a group of teens' tough coming-of-age.

Zendaya poses with her award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for "Euphoria" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on September 12. Reuters

"My greatest wish for "Euphoria' was that it could help heal people. Thank you for everyone who has shared your story with me. I carry them with me, and I carry them with" Rue, her character, Zendaya said.

"Succession", about a media empire run by a grasping and cutthroat family, split drama series honours with "Squid Game," a South Korean-set global sensation about the idle rich turning the poor into entertainment fodder.

Lee Jung-jae of "Squid Game", who played the show's moral centre, became the first Asian to win the Emmy for best drama series actor.

Lee Jung-jae holds his trophy for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for "Squid Game" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on September 12. Reuters

"Thank you for making realistic problems we all face come to life so creatively on the screen," Lee said to "Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, who earned the Emmy for best drama series directing. In Korean, Lee thanked the audience in his native country for watching.

Backstage, Hwang said this was "a major moment for us," and Lee said he expected the awards to open doors for other Asian actors.

Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart collected back-to-back acting trophies, but several new Emmy winners were minted, with Lizzo and Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph of "Abbott Elementary" collecting trophies.

Quinta Brunson, winner of Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for â€œAbbott Elementary" holds her Emmy at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on September 12. Reuters

Sudeikis won his second consecutive trophy for playing the unlikely US coach of a British soccer team in the comedy "Ted Lasso", with Smart matching that haul for her role as a veteran comedian in "Hacks".

Sudeikis gave a rare awards show shoutout to TV consumers: "Thanks to the people who watch this show and dig it as much as we dig making it." There was a ripple of reaction in the theatre when "Succession" creator Jesse Armstrong mentioned Britain's newly crowned Princes Charles III in accepting the show's trophy, the cast standing alongside him.

"Big week for successions, new king in the UK, this for us. Evidently a little bit more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles," Armstrong said. "I'm not saying we're more legitimate in our position than he is. We'll leave that up to other people."

Ralph stopped the Emmy Awards show by accepting the best supporting actress comedy award for "Abbott Elementary" with a brief but rousing song of affirmation. "I am an endangered species, but I sing no victim song. I am a woman, I am an artist and I know where my voice belongs," she belted out.

She then encouraged anyone doubting their dream "I am here to tell you this is what believing looks like." The audience, including Lizzo and many of television's biggest stars, leapt to their feet to cheer on Ralph.

When Lizzo herself accepted the award for best-competition series trophy for "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls," she offered another emotional pep talk.

"When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me," the music artist said.

Lizzo and other cast members celebrate as she accepts the award for Outstanding Competition Program for "Lizzos Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on September 12. Reuters

There were also cheers for presenter Selma Blair, who has discussed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis publicly and who used a cane on stage.

"Ted Lasso" co-star Brett Goldstein, won comedy supporting actors, while Matthew Macfadyen of "Succession" and Julia Garner of "Ozark" earned drama series supporting actor honours.

Julia Garner holds her trophy Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for "Ozark" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on September 12. Reuters

"It's such a a pleasure and privilege for me to play this bonkers gift of a role in this wonderful show," Macfadyen said in accepting the trophy for his role as a scheming member of a media empire family.

Garner was among the winners who took advantage of covering all bases by thanking her husband and others in an on-screen message.

"The White Lotus" collected several honours, including best limited or anthology series.

Mike White poses with his awards for Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for "The White Lotus" and Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for "The White Lotus" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on September 12. Reuters

Host Kenan Thompson kicked off the Emmys with a tribute to TV, dismissing Tik-Tok as "tiny vertical television", and a musical number saluting series' theme songs from "Friends" to "The Brady Bunch" to "Game of Thrones".

Once the music stopped, Thompson provided a mic drop moment — announcing Oprah Winfrey as the first presenter.

Winfrey strutted onto the stage holding an Emmy statuette, declaring the night "a party!" The night's first award went to Michael Keaton for his role in "Dopesick".

Winfrey and Keaton hugged before she handed him his trophy.

"It means something," Keaton said of the award for playing a caring doctor ensnared with his patients by addiction. He went on to recall the "magic" of being introduced to TV when his dad won a set at a raffle and thanked his parents for not mocking his youthful attempts at acting.

Amanda Seyfried earned the limited-series lead actress trophy for "The Dropout", in which she played ill-fated Silicon Valley whiz kid Elizabeth Holmes. She thanked a list of family and colleagues and even her dog, Finn.

Murray Bartlett won the best supporting actor award for limited series of "The White Lotus", a tragicomedy set in a Hawaii resort.

Jennifer Coolidge, who won best supporting actress honours for the show, delighted the audience by shimmying to the music intended to cut off her acceptance speech. AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Jalandhar

Video: 3 of family killed on Chandigarh-Phagwara road as loaded trailer loses balance, crushes car

2
Punjab

Sukhpreet Kaur, wife of Sarabjit Singh, who died in Pak jail, killed in road mishap

3
Punjab

9 more Judges for Punjab and Haryana High Court

4
Chandigarh

High Court grants bail to Kalyani Singh in Sippy Sidhu murder case

5
Nation

CBI raids 33 locations across country over irregularities in Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspector recruitment

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann woos investors in Germany

7
Nation

Nursery student raped in school bus by driver; woman attendant was present

8
Trending

Watch: Cute banter between Punjabi siblings Bunny and Simran leaves father indecisive over whom to scold

9
Punjab

SC Collegium recommends elevation of 9 judicial officers as judges of Punjab and Haryana HC

10
Punjab

At Saragarhi event, minister faces protest

Don't Miss

View All
Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of ~50,000
Punjab

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly Ludhiana resident of Rs 50,000

Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India
Nation

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral
Trending

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

Top News

BJP activists clash with cops during protest march in Bengal, several injured

Kolkata streets turn into war zone as violence shrouds BJP’s protest march

BJP activists clash with cops during protest march in Bengal...

More cancer drugs, patented anti-virals, anti-diabetic and de-addiction drugs to get cheaper

More cancer drugs, patented anti-virals, anti-diabetic and de-addiction drugs to get cheaper

National List of Essential Medicines, 2022, published, inclu...

CBI raids 33 locations across county over irregularities in Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspector recruitment

CBI raids 33 locations across country over irregularities in Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspector recruitment

India to host G20 summit on September 9, 10 next year

India to host G20 summit on September 9, 10 next year

To be attended by Presidents of the US, Russia, France, Sout...

BJP trying to topple AAP government in Punjab, says Finance Minister Harpal Cheema

BJP trying to topple AAP government in Punjab, offering Rs 25 crore to MLAs: Minister

Punjab BJP has dubbed the allegations as 'baseless' and 'bun...


Cities

View All

Punjab Roadways supervisor held in corruption case in Amritsar

Punjab Roadways supervisor held in corruption case in Amritsar

Farmers protest in front of MLAs’ residences over demands

Release Sikh detainees: SGPC

District-level tournament commences

Revised scales for teachers from October 1

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows regular bail plea by Kalyani Singh in Sippy Sidhu murder case

High Court grants bail to Kalyani Singh in Sippy Sidhu murder case

Fire breaks out at furniture showroom in Zirakpur's Baltana

India’s wildlife sniffer dog force expands as six pups begin training at Chandigarh's ITBP centre

Chinese national among 21 in Chandigarh police net for loan app fraud

Chandigarh: Pipeline damage leaves most southern areas without water

Hoax bomb call triggers panic at The Leela Ambience hotel in Gurugram

Hoax bomb call triggers panic at The Leela Ambience hotel in Gurugram

Bollywood actors, cabinet ministers roped in for ‘bigger than ever’ Ramlila at Delhi’s Red Fort ground

With Punjab govt giving ads in Gujarat, Cong takes a dig at AAP; calls it ‘Arvind Advertisement Party’

Electricity theft worth Rs 706 crore detected in 5 years, Rs 378 crore deposited: Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam MD

2 AAP MLAs convicted of rioting, attacking cops in Delhi

Video: 3 of family killed on Chandigarh-Phagwara road as loaded trailer loses balance, crushes car

Video: 3 of family killed on Chandigarh-Phagwara road as loaded trailer loses balance, crushes car

Protest march held in Jalandhar for release of 'Bandi Sikhs'

'Jang-e-Saragarhi' leaves everyone spellbound

Nawanshahr: Truck driver's laxity snuffs out three lives

Furniture store gutted in Kartarpur

Watch: Khanna teacher fights off chain snatchers bravely, pulls down one bike-borne miscreant

Watch: Khanna teacher fights off chain snatchers bravely, pulls down one bike-borne miscreant

Man held with stolen mobike

Ishmeet Road portion caves in again, commuters suffer

18 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Implement pay panel, demand non-teaching GADVASU staff

Three senior officials, key department heads skip Patiala MC House meeting

Three senior officials, key department heads skip Patiala MC House meeting

Protest for release of Sikh prisoners in Patiala

Overflowing sewer inconveniences office-goers at Beant Singh Complex in Patiala

‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ begins in Patiala