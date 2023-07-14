Sudha Dipak's poetry book Hiraeth revolves around human emotions

Yathesht Pratiraj

Kalakshetra, a vertical of The Narrators Performing Arts Society, recently unveiled Hiraeth, an English poetry book penned by Sudha Dipak, in Chandigarh. A conversation between poet Sudha Dipak and Nisha Luthra, founder and director of The Narrators, also took place at the book launch. They announced that a short film, The Sehgal House, directed by Nisha Luthra and based on the poetry book, will be screened at the Tagore Theatre from 6 pm onwards on July 15.

Meanwhile, Hireath means a deep longing for something. The book has 61 poems that are epiphanies or unusual experiences the poet had at different stages of her life. Each poem has an illustration created by Anubhav Som.

Sudha is originally from Delhi and is a homemaker. She says, “Many years ago, a close friend motivated me to give words to my thoughts. However, I slipped into my comfort zone and did nothing. I am happy that the chance to write reviews for a couple of books gave me the desired push to write my poems. I then put together my collection. The poems were appreciated by Nisha, who took it upon herself to get them published. She picked up eight pieces of poetry and weaved the characters, story sketch, and screenplay based on the core emotion.”

Nisha says, “During my personal interactions with Sudha, I was touched by her poems. The essence of her poetic collection left a deep impact on my mind, and I decided to get them published and further carve a story, The Sehgal House, around some of her poems. The Sehgal House’ is a story that revolves around human emotions interwoven with basic human relationships.”