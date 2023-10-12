Sufi rock sensation Zeeshan Khan creates magic with Sara Gurpal

Pyaar Dobara, a stirring love song sung by Zeeshan Khan, a well-known Sufi-rock musician and the younger brother of stand-up comic Zakir Khan, was released recently. One of the highlights of the video is the presence of model and actor Sara Gurpal. Sara is a popular name in Punjabi cinema. She was a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, and has a massive social media following.

Zeeshan loved being a part of the journey of Pyaar Dobara and says, “Music and lyrics are equally important to make a song memorable and this song is extremely special both in terms of its melody and the emotions it conveys. Like all great love poems, it evokes nostalgia for the unattainable and I feel, everyone at some level will relate to it. Its lyrics are very poetic, and depict how painful memories often stop us from embracing new relationships.”

Sara adds, “It was a privilege to be a part of such a beautiful and relatable song. It stirs such deep emotions.”