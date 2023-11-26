Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and 'The Archies' gang go 'Va va voom' in viral video

Chandigarh, November 26
Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film, 'The Archies', is building excitement as it gears up for its digital premiere on Netflix in a matter of days. In anticipation of its release, a lively event took place in Mumbai where the film's music album was officially launched.
The cast of the film, featuring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda, added to the celebratory atmosphere by showcasing their dance moves to the film's song 'Va va voom' in retro-inspired, floral-clad style. Social media quickly buzzed with videos from their performance.
Watch some of those videos below.
View this post on Instagram
Here's another video that has the Internet talking:
View this post on Instagram
SuhanaKhan and Agastya Nanda's chemistry caught the attention of paparazzi at the event:
View this post on Instagram
Since the release of the film's trailer earlier in November, it has been receiving widespread acclaim from both the Bollywood fraternity and online audiences alike.
From Suhana Khan's father superstar Shah Rukh Khan to Agastya Nanda's grandfather megastar Amitabh Bachchan, all have expressed their excitement for 'The Archies'.
Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the Hindi adaptation of The Archie is produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Sharad Devarajan. The movie is set to premiere on Netflix on December 7.
