Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and 'The Archies' gang go 'Va va voom' in viral video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 26

Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film, 'The Archies', is building excitement as it gears up for its digital premiere on Netflix in a matter of days. In anticipation of its release, a lively event took place in Mumbai where the film's music album was officially launched.

The cast of the film, featuring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda, added to the celebratory atmosphere by showcasing their dance moves to the film's song 'Va va voom' in retro-inspired, floral-clad style. Social media quickly buzzed with videos from their performance.

Watch some of those videos below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Here's another video that has the Internet talking:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

SuhanaKhan and Agastya Nanda's chemistry caught the attention of paparazzi at the event:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Since the release of the film's trailer earlier in November, it has been receiving widespread acclaim from both the Bollywood fraternity and online audiences alike.

From Suhana Khan's father superstar Shah Rukh Khan to Agastya Nanda's grandfather megastar Amitabh Bachchan, all have expressed their excitement for 'The Archies'.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the Hindi adaptation of The Archie is produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Sharad Devarajan. The movie is set to premiere on Netflix on December 7.

#Mumbai