Sumbul Touqeer, who first won hearts with Imlie and later captured attention on Bigg Boss 16, had once hoped the reality show might open doors to the world of films. “I thought it could be a stepping stone, but I knew things wouldn’t happen overnight,” she shares. “This industry really tests you. You need patience and perseverance. Success doesn’t come instantly, and for me, it’s never been about shortcuts. I want to take on work that truly matters—whether it’s television, films or OTT.”

Currently immersed in her role on the daily soap Itti Si Khushi, Sumbul says her ambitions for films and web projects remain very much alive. “Being busy with television doesn’t mean my bigger dreams have faded. I’m keeping that fire alive, honing my craft, and preparing for the right opportunity. Bollywood or OTT will happen when the timing feels right,” she explains.

What excites Sumbul the most now are roles that push her beyond her comfort zone. She’s drawn to characters that aren’t easily categorised as good or bad—ones that challenge her emotionally and mentally, and make audiences question their own perceptions.

“I want to explore roles that are layered, complex, and thought-provoking. Roles that leave a mark and linger in the minds of viewers—that’s what motivates me,” she adds.

Balancing daily soap commitments with her long-term aspirations, Sumbul continues to navigate her journey with determination and a clear sense of purpose. Her focus remains on taking choices that add depth to her craft and on embracing projects that truly test her abilities. With patience, ambition, and a hunger for meaningful storytelling, she is steadily carving her path toward more substantial roles in films and OTT.