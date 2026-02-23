DT
Sunidhi steals show in Chandigarh

Sunidhi steals show in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:39 AM Feb 23, 2026 IST
Omaxe New Chandigarh transformed into a vibrant concert arena as thousands gathered to witness Sunidhi Chauhan’s ‘I AM HOME India Tour’.From the moment she took the stage, Sunidhi’s commanding vocals, chart-topping hits and effortless connection with the audience kept fans engaged, many singing along and capturing the performance on their phones.
The venue was a spectacle of lights, a grand stage and clear, resonant sound that carried the music across the sprawling crowd. Food counters buzzed with activity, while groups moved seamlessly between music and conversation, creating the lively atmosphere that defines a live concert.

With over 10,000 attendees, the event felt less like a standalone concert and more like a shared celebration, uniting music, scale and energy.

As the final notes faded, the evening left a lasting impression of a city steadily carving its niche in India’s live entertainment map.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
