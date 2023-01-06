 Suniel Shetty urges UP CM Adityanath to help stop ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend : The Tribune India

Suniel Shetty urges UP CM Adityanath to help stop ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend

BoycottBollywood hashtag first started trending following actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise in June 2020

Suniel Shetty urges UP CM Adityanath to help stop ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend

Suniel Shetty. File photo



PTI

Mumbai, January 5

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty on Thursday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to help erase hatred against the Hindi film industry and get rid of the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend on social media.

Adityanath, who was on a two-day Mumbai visit, rounded off his trip by meeting film personalities such as Shetty, Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff, Rajkumar Santoshi, Manmohan Shetty and Boney Kapoor.

Though the agenda of the meeting was to discuss shooting and investment prospects in Noida Film City, Shetty took the opportunity to put forward the grievances of the film industry.

“I want to talk about this hashtag that’s going on—‘Boycott Bollywood’. It can stop if you say something about it. We are doing good work,” the 61-year-old actor said.

Shetty further requested Adityanath to seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support in clearing the stigma around Bollywood.

“It pains me to see this stigma. Ninety-nine per cent of the people here are good. So, please Yogi ji, take the lead and talk to our prime minister about erasing this stigma,” he added.

The film industry has played a major role in connecting India with the world, Shetty said and requested the Uttar Pradesh chief minister to use his influence in stopping the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend.

“We have to join hands and try and get rid of the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend and make people understand that most people in the industry are good. We don’t do drugs, we don’t harm others.

“I request you to be the person to abolish the stigma. This industry is responsible for connecting India to the world, especially when it comes to music. You’re a very big name, sir. If you talk about it, people will listen,” the actor said.

The BoycottBollywood hashtag first started trending following actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise in June 2020 which ignited discussions on the nepotistic nature of the industry and the gate-keeping attitude of top banners.

The hashtag reared its ugly head two years later ahead of the August 11 release of superstar Aamir Khan’s movie “Laal Singh Chaddha” and Akshay Kumar’s “Raksha Bandhan”.

The other targets have been Anurag Kashyap’s directorial “Dobaaraa”, Vijay Deverakonda-starrer “Liger”, and Ayan Mukerji’s big-budget fantasy adventure “Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva”. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film “Pathaan” is the latest in the line of fire.

Shetty said it is wrong to label the industry in a poor light because of “one rotten apple”.

“Today people think that Bollywood is not a good place. But we have made such good films here. I was a part of such a film too, ‘Border’, along with others,” he added.

The actor said he is grateful for all the love and support showered on him during his early years by people from Uttar Pradesh.

“Today, I am what I am because of the people from Uttar Pradesh. When they would fill theatres, we knew our films would run well all over. If you take the lead, a change can be brought about in what people are thinking,” Shetty said.

The meeting, held at Taj Colaba, was also attended by Sonu Nigam, Jackky Bhagnani, Rajpal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Ashish Singh, Tej Kiran, Chandraprakash Dwivedi and Om Raut.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

2
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

3
Trending

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it

4
World

Canada bans foreigners from buying property after surge in its prices

5
Punjab

Live bomb shell found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's official residence in Chandigarh

6
Nation

Shocking CCTV footage of Delhi woman being dragged for 12 km surfaces, 5 accused charged with culpable homicide

7
Nation

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

8
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

9
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

10
Punjab

Kabaddi coach from Punjab's Moga shot dead in Philippines

Don't Miss

View All
Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius
Punjab

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Cold wave shock: 25 die due to heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur
Nation

Cold wave shock: 25 die of heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan
Entertainment

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan

Delhi logs season's lowest of 3 degrees Celsius; thick fog in Punjab; bright sunny in Shimla
Nation

At 3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest temperature; dense fog envelops Punjab

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?
Trending

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?

Snow forecast from Jan 6 onwards
Himachal

Snow likely in Himachal from January 6 onwards

‘Dangal-II’, 4 border village girls win state kabaddi gold
Punjab

'Dangal-II', 4 Ferozepur border village girls win state kabaddi gold

Top News

AAP, BJP councillors clash over appointment of aldermen during first meeting of new Delhi MC House

AAP, BJP councillors clash at first meeting of new Delhi MC; House adjourned without mayor election

AAP members protest against administering oath to the alderm...

Centre will adhere to timelines on judicial appointments, A-G tells Supreme Court

Centre will adhere to timelines, 44 names to be processed for judges' appointment this week, Attorney-General tells SC

Govt has returned 22 names recommended by the Collegium for ...

Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools

Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools

Holidays extended till January 14 for Classes 1 to 7

Air India urinating incident victim says she was forced to negotiate with perpetrator against her wishes

Air India urinating incident victim says she was forced to negotiate with perpetrator against her wishes

Delhi Police summon Air India staff on Saturday morning

Intense cold sweeps Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan; Delhi colder than Dalhousie, Dehradun, Nainital

Biting cold sweeps Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan; Delhi colder than Dalhousie, Dehradun, Nainital

Chandigarh records a low of 5 degrees Celsius


Cities

View All

Racket involved in pilfering wheat meant for Atta-Dal scheme busted

Racket involved in pilfering wheat meant for Atta-Dal scheme busted

Bangladeshi man held by BSF from India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

Bearing the brunt of cold

Snatchers on prowl, car agency employee among three fall prey

Drive for 3rd dose of polio vax

Farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hrs

Punjab farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hours

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

IAF Heritage Centre set for Jan 31 takeoff

Chandigarh: IAF Heritage Centre set for Jan 31 takeoff

Chandigarh: High drama witnessed at GMSH chemist shop

Chandigarh extends winter break in schools

Action against Chandigarh's 2 liquor vends for flouting norms

Chandigarh: Status quo on GMSH chemist shop No. 6

AAP, BJP councillors clash over appointment of aldermen during first meeting of new Delhi MC House

AAP, BJP councillors clash at first meeting of new Delhi MC; House adjourned without mayor election

GRAP stage III invoked in Delhi-NCR, non-essential construction work banned

Delhi excise scam: ED files supplementary chargesheet against 12

Biting cold sweeps Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan; Delhi colder than Dalhousie, Dehradun, Nainital

Woman riding pillion on Kanjhawala case victim's scooter called to join probe, say police

4 injured in clash between 2 groups in Malsian, 25 booked

4 injured in clash between 2 groups in Malsian, 25 booked

Juvenile among 3 held for murder

3 bike-borne robbers nabbed

1st phase of laying of sewer line in Nakodar yet to meet its deadline

Duped 2 months ago, retd Army officer awaits FIR

Body exchanged, cremated; youth’s kin ransack hospital

Body exchanged, cremated; youth’s kin ransack hospital

CM visits air terminal site

Child thrown into gutter, dies

PPCB seals dyeing machines at 22 units for excess effluent discharge

Congress activists up in arms

Graft case: Chargesheet filed against welfare officer

Graft case: Chargesheet filed against welfare officer

Farmers make free passage for commuters at toll plazas

Harjinder bags gold in weightlifting c'ship

Truck operators call off protest

Bathinda, Patiala academies in final