Sunil Grover undergoes heart surgery

Sunil Grover, who was last seen in web series Sunflower, was diagnosed with blockage in the heart and has undergone a heart surgery in Mumbai. As per reports, he is under doctor’s observation and is said to be recovering in the hospital. However, the hospital authorities refused to divulge details about his health. As soon as the news broke, several of his fans flooded social media with get well soon posts. Veteran actress Simi Grewal also took to Twitter and wrote, “Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter & joy..at the cost of his own...I pray he recovers fast. He has a formidable talent & I’m a huge fan!”