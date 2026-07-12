Sunita Ahuja exits Lock Upp 2 over health concerns, Govinda picks her up

Sunita Ahuja, wife of actor Govinda, has voluntarily exited Netflix's reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa on health grounds. Govinda and daughter Tina Ahuja arrived on set to receive her as hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh bid her farewell.

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Explaining her decision to leave, Ahuja said, "My health is not good, and my diabetes is not under control. I am also feeling anxiety because I am going through menopause. I am feeling chest pain, and difficulty breathing, hence I have been requesting to be removed from the show."

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Ahuja said she does not intend to re-enter the show as a wild card contestant, citing medical advice. She also praised the production's handling of her condition, noting doctors checked her sugar levels three times a day and that the makers adjusted her meals once her diabetes was known.

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Ahuja called her time on the show "one of the best experiences of my life" and said she formed close bonds with younger contestants during her run.

Govinda, addressing their marriage amid past comments Ahuja made on the show about infidelity, said the couple had weathered a difficult phase. "I am with her, and God willing, I will always be," he said.

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Ahuja also confirmed her big-screen debut, appearing alongside son Yashvardan Ahuja in an Ekta Kapoor production set for a September release. She will play his mother in the film. "This will be the first time in the industry that a mother and son are debuting together," she told ANI.