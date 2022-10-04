Sunny Deol and Karan Deol to start shoot of Apne 2

Apne 2 is all set to go on floors, as pictures of Sunny Deol and Karan Deol finishing the final reading of the script with writer Neeraj Pathak have gone viral. Karan, who has been prepping and working on his fitness since the last few months, is all set to roll on with one of the most awaited films of his career. In Apne 2, Karan will be seen sharing screen space for the first time with his father Sunny Deol.
Karan says, “The experience till now has been quite amazing.” — TMS
