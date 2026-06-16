"Thank you all for giving all of us years of abundant love and making us stay in your hearts," said actor Sunny Deol as his hit film "Gadar" marked 25 years.

Advertisement

The film, directed by Anil Sharma, released on June 15, 2001, and also starred Ameesha Patel. It followed a Sikh truck driver, Tara Singh, who saves and marries a Muslim woman, Sakina, only to fight political and geographical odds to reunite with his family.

Advertisement

"Gadar" went on to earn over Rs 133 crore at the global box office, turning into the highest grosser in India during the release.

Advertisement

Deol shared a series of pictures from the film on his Instagram handle on Monday as he expressed his gratitude to the audience. "25 Years Ago Gadar and Tara Singh conquered your hearts. 25 saal se pyaar ke rishte ki gaddi chall rahi aur aage bhi chalti hi rahegi," he wrote in the caption.

"Thank you all for giving all of us 25 years of abundant love and making us stay in your hearts, hope we keep staying there," he added.

Advertisement

The sequel to the film was released in 2023 and had Deol and Patel reprise their roles. The film was also praised and went on to earn over Rs 600 crore at the global box office.