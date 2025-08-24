DT
Home / Entertainment / Sunny Deol praises Aryan Khan's show 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'

Sunny Deol praises Aryan Khan's show 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'

The preview was unveiled at a special event in Mumbai on Wednesday, with Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan at the attendance
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:31 PM Aug 24, 2025 IST
Aryan Khan
Bollywood star Sunny Deol took a moment on Sunday afternoon to praise Aryan Khan's upcoming directorial debut "The Ba***ds of Bollywood".

The 67-year-old, whose brother and actor Bobby Deol is also part of show, reshared the preview of the Netflix series and wished Shah Rukh Khan's son the best. His caption read, "Dear @__aryan__, your show is looking absolutely fantastic!." "Bob (Bobby Deol) has been full of praise, your father will be very proud. Wishing you all the very best, beta. Chak De Phatte," he added.

The preview was unveiled at a special event in Mumbai on Wednesday, with Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan at the attendance.

The show, described as a genre-defying series that blends self-awareness with cheeky humour, stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor.

Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan are the co-creators of the series. Aryan has co-written the show with Siddiqi and Chauhan. Gauri has produced the series under the banner Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt.

"The Ba***ds of Bollywood" will premiere on Netflix on September 18.

