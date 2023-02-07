'Baap baap hota hai': Sunny Deol shares picture with father Dharmendra, 'motivation' caption wins hearts

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 7

An adorable picture of himself with his father and veteran actor Dharmendra was shared by actor Sunny Deol on Instagram.

More than the heartwarming picture, it was the caption that that won hearts.

The father-son duo is seen smiling in the picture.

"My Motivation, My Warmth for Winter #mondaymotivation #family," Sunny wrote.

Sunny's brother Bobby Deol dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.

"Adorable picture sir," a social media user commented, another wrote "baap baap hota hai".

Sunny is all set to come up with 'Gadar 2', which is scheduled to hit the theatres in August.

'Gadar 2' also stars actors Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles.

Sunny will also be seen reuniting with father Dharmendra and brother Bobby on screen via film 'Apne 2'.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the upcoming film is the sequel to the much-loved family drama 'Apne', which was released in 2007.

The film, which revolves around the importance of family bonds, also starred Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Katrina Kaif.

