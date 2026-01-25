DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Sunny Deol-starrer 'Border 2' earns Rs 72.69 crore at box office

Sunny Deol-starrer 'Border 2' earns Rs 72.69 crore at box office

"Border 2" is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta and Nidhi Dutta

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:48 PM Jan 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Border 2 poster. File photo.
Advertisement

"Border 2", featuring Sunny Deol, has earned over Rs 70 crore at the domestic box office in two days of its release.

Advertisement

Directed by Anurag Singh and backed by T-Series and J P Films, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.

Advertisement

It is a sequel to the 1997 film "Border", which revolved around a small battalion of Indian soldiers, who go up against a 2000 well-armed Pakistani strike force.

Advertisement

The makers shared the box office numbers with a post on their Instagram handle on Sunday. "Power, purpose, and a story that delivers! Book your tickets now! Link in bio. #Border2 in cinemas worldwide," read the caption.

The post featured the poster of the film with the day-wise breakdown of the box office collection written over it.

Advertisement

The film opened with Rs 32.10 crore nett and went on to earn Rs 40.59 crore nett on the following day at the domestic box office. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 72.69 crore nett.

"Border 2" is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts