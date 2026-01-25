Sunny Deol-starrer 'Border 2' earns Rs 72.69 crore at box office

"Border 2", featuring Sunny Deol, has earned over Rs 70 crore at the domestic box office in two days of its release.

Directed by Anurag Singh and backed by T-Series and J P Films, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.

It is a sequel to the 1997 film "Border", which revolved around a small battalion of Indian soldiers, who go up against a 2000 well-armed Pakistani strike force.

The makers shared the box office numbers with a post on their Instagram handle on Sunday. "Power, purpose, and a story that delivers! Book your tickets now! Link in bio. #Border2 in cinemas worldwide," read the caption.

The post featured the poster of the film with the day-wise breakdown of the box office collection written over it.

The film opened with Rs 32.10 crore nett and went on to earn Rs 40.59 crore nett on the following day at the domestic box office. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 72.69 crore nett.

"Border 2" is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.