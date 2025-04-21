DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat earns over Rs 100 crore at worldwide box office

Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat earns over Rs 100 crore at worldwide box office

It had a theatrical release on April 10
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:18 PM Apr 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

The movie ‘Jaat’, featuring Sunny Deol, collected Rs 102.13 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers announced on Monday.  Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

It had a theatrical release on April 10. Mythri Movie Makers shared the box office update on its X handle.

“The celebration of mass commercial cinema. A feast for the Single Screens continues. #JAAT collects 102.13 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE,” read the caption.

Advertisement

The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher. The makers have also confirmed the sequel to the film with a social media post last week.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper