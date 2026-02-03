DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Sunny Deol to headline Netflix's legal thriller 'Ikka'

Sunny Deol to headline Netflix's legal thriller 'Ikka'

Akshaye Khanna to star as the villain in Sunny Deol’s upcoming Netflix project ‘Ikka’

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 05:48 PM Feb 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Actor Sunny Deol. Instagram/@iamsunnydeol
Advertisement

Bollywood star Sunny Deol, who is riding high on the success of "Gadar 2" and "Border 2", is all set to make his OTT debut with Netflix's upcoming legal drama-thriller "Ikka", the streamer announced on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The film is part of Netflix's new slate and follows a high-profile advocate as he is arm-twisted into taking up a case, compelling him to deploy every trick of the trade as professional duty clashes with unresolved grudges.

Advertisement

"Dhurandhar" star Akshaye Khanna will play the antagonist in it.

Advertisement

Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, "Ikka" is written by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari.

"It is a script that I wanted to make since I did Hichki. We only wanted Sunny and Akshaye sir for this and luckily they all said yes," Malhotra said.

Advertisement

The film is produced by Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under the banner of Alchemy Films, with Sapna Malhotra also serving as executive producer.

The cast includes Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Jyoti Mukerji, Shishir Sharma and Akansha Ranjan, alongside Deol and Khanna.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts