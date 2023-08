Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not on auction, bank withdraws notice

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 21

The auction notice for actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu has been withdrawn, the state-owned Bank of Baroda said in a statement today, reports NDTV.

State-owned Bank of Baroda has put on the block a property owned by actor and sitting BJP Member of Parliament Sunny Deol to recover Rs 56 crore through an e-auction to be held on August 25.

The Gurdaspur MP, whose latest flick Gaddar 2 is a box office success having already grossed over Rs 300 crore since the release last week, has been in default on a Rs 55.99 crore loan from the bank and interest and penalty, since December 2022, the second largest state-owned lender said in a public tender on Sunday.

The bank, which has attached the property, Sunny Villa located on the Gandhigram Road in the tony Juhu area of the megapolis, has fixed the reserve price for the auction at Rs 51.43 crore and an earnest money deposit of Rs 5.14 crore.

