Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' gets an introduction by Nana Patekar

Mumbai, July 3
Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who is known for films such as 'Welcome', 'Natsamrat', 'Parinda', 'Taxi No. 9 2 11', will be heard in the upcoming film 'Gadar 2' which stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead.
He will be giving the introduction of 'Gadar 2' to the moviegoers at the very start of the film. The anticipation for 'Gadar 2' increases as the release date draws closer.
The film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster which clashed in theatres with the Aamir Khan-starrer 'Lagaan'. Both the films had a deep impact on Hindi cinema as both of them went on to become cult films with 'Lagaan' also making it to the Academy nominations where it lost to the Bosnian film 'No Man's Land'.
Earlier, the makers of 'Gadar 2' released the reprised version of the hit track 'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava' which took social media by storm and intrigued the fans.
Here's the song:
View this post on Instagram
Produced by Zee Studios and helmed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar 2' also stars Utkarsh Sharma. The movie is slated to release in cinemas on August 11, 2023, and will clash with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'.
